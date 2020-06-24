Advertisement

Hyundai debuts 2020 Elentra BS6 diesel version for Rs 18.70 lakh

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 24, 2020 3:26 pm

Latest News

The company had launched the petrol variant of the sedan in October last year.

Hyundai has launched the diesel variant of the 2020 Elantra sedan in India with starting price tag of Rs 18.70 lakh, going up to Rs 20.65 lakh. In addition to this, the company has also revised the prices of the petrol variant of Elantra in the market. The sedan now starts from Rs 17.65 lakh, going as high as Rs 19.50 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). But the pricing ensures you get new set of features and mechanics on board. 

 

The diesel Elantra sports a new 1.5-litre BS6 engine which was earlier seen on the Verna facelit this year. This unit puts of 113bhp of power and 250Nm of torque. You can choose between 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque convertor automatic transmission for the new Elantra. The petrol engine, on the other hand, gets a 2-litre unit which produces 150bhp of power and 192Nm of torque with the same set of transmission options. 

 

In terms of looks, the diesel Elantra borrows everything from its petrol variant. The broad front grille, LED quad-projector head lamps with LED DRLs, improved bumper design and newly-shaped fog lamps. It also gets 16-inch alloy wheels and chrome handle bars, new steering wheel and improved dual-tone dashboard. 

 

The feature list doesn't end there. You get support for wireless charging, ventilated front seats, sound system with door speakers, dual-zone climate control, rear AC vent and multi-information display among others. And yes, there's an electric sunroof too, support for Hyundai's connected platform that was introduced with Venue SUV last year. 

Hyundai Creta leads sales chart for May 2020 in India

Nissan's Hyundai Venue rival launch pushed to next year

Can India's auto sector afford calls for Boycott China?

Latest News from Hyundai

Tags: Hyundai Elantra diesel launch BS6 cars Hyundai sales India Hyundai Verna Venue SUV

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Honda Grazia 125 BS6 scooter launched in India

BMW and Mercedes halt autonomous car project

Maruti Suzuki launches S-Presso CNG variant

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more
Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more
News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more

News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more
Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more

Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more
Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD
BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies