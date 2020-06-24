Hyundai debuts 2020 Elentra BS6 diesel version for Rs 18.70 lakh

The company had launched the petrol variant of the sedan in October last year.

Hyundai has launched the diesel variant of the 2020 Elantra sedan in India with starting price tag of Rs 18.70 lakh, going up to Rs 20.65 lakh. In addition to this, the company has also revised the prices of the petrol variant of Elantra in the market. The sedan now starts from Rs 17.65 lakh, going as high as Rs 19.50 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). But the pricing ensures you get new set of features and mechanics on board.

The diesel Elantra sports a new 1.5-litre BS6 engine which was earlier seen on the Verna facelit this year. This unit puts of 113bhp of power and 250Nm of torque. You can choose between 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque convertor automatic transmission for the new Elantra. The petrol engine, on the other hand, gets a 2-litre unit which produces 150bhp of power and 192Nm of torque with the same set of transmission options.

In terms of looks, the diesel Elantra borrows everything from its petrol variant. The broad front grille, LED quad-projector head lamps with LED DRLs, improved bumper design and newly-shaped fog lamps. It also gets 16-inch alloy wheels and chrome handle bars, new steering wheel and improved dual-tone dashboard.

The feature list doesn't end there. You get support for wireless charging, ventilated front seats, sound system with door speakers, dual-zone climate control, rear AC vent and multi-information display among others. And yes, there's an electric sunroof too, support for Hyundai's connected platform that was introduced with Venue SUV last year.