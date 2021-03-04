Advertisement

JBL launches JBL Go 3, JBL Clip 4 and JBL Boombox 2 in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 04, 2021 3:41 pm

JBL has launched 3 new speakers in India that includes the JBL Boombox 2 with a built-in power bank feature
JBL, today launched the latest versions of its popular speakers – JBL Boombox 2, JBL Go 3 and JBL Clip 4 in India. Each speaker will offer distinct features and upgrades from their last versions. All three products are now available on leading online and retail outlets across India.

 

JBL Go 3

The JBL Go 3 is priced at Rs 3,999, JBL Clip 4 at Rs 4,499 while the JBL Boombox 2 is priced at Rs 33,999. The new JBL Go 3 is packaged in a stylish yet compact new form with great sound and long lasting battery as per the company. 

 

JBL Clip 4

 

The JBL Clip 4 speaker features a rugged, waterproof & dustproof design along with a vibrant fresh look for the adventure lovers who want to carry a compact and powerful sound everywhere they go. 

 

JBL Boombox 2

 

The JBL Boombox 2 packs a solid punch with 24 hours of playtime and high amount of bass. The loudest Boombox ever also comes with JBL PartyBoost feature to create an even bigger sound by connecting other compatible JBL speakers.

 

JBL Go 3

 

  1. New lifestyle design

  2. Compact size

  3. IP67 waterproof and dustproof

  4. 5 hours of playtime

  5. Bluetooth 5.1

  6. USB-C charging

 

JBL Clip 4

 

  1. Compact size

  2. Upgraded integrated carabiner

  3. 10 Hours of playtime

  4. IP67 Waterproof and dustproof

  5. Bluetooth 5.1

  6. USB-C charging

 

JBL Boombox 2

 

  1. 24 Hours of Playtime

  2. IPX 7 Waterproof

  3. High on bass

  4. JBL PartyBoost

  5. Built-in powerbank

