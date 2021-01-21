JBL C115 TWS Headphones launched for Rs 4999

JBL C115 TWS have ergonomic fit earbuds for comfort, autonomous connectivity and access to the phone’s voice assistants like Google Echo or Alexa directly from the earbuds.

HARMAN has launched the new JBL C115 TWS (true wireless) headphones in India today. The JBL C115 TWS headphones are available exclusively on Amazon India at a special introductory price of Rs 4999.



HARMAN - JBL C115 TWS offers crystal clear sound, undistorted true bass and sound augmentation. According to the company, the headphones comes with access to voice assistance, autonomous connectivity and jumbo battery life.



JBL C115 TWS have ergonomic fit earbuds for comfort, autonomous connectivity and access to the phone’s voice assistants like Google Echo or Alexa directly from the earbuds. To ensure an easy full day’s use, the JBL C115 offers 21 hours (6 hours in the earbud + 15 hours in the charging case) of combined playback time with their matching charging case.





The headphones come with 5.88mm dynamic driver featuring JBL Pure Bass sound which is portable and pocket-friendly. Boosted by role switching technology, the TWS features ‘Autonomous Listening’, making the buds left-right independent, so you can put on your headphones seamlessly without getting distracted. Plus, the Hands-Free calls feature enables you to access calls with a press of a button on either side of the headphones.



“Over its 75 year history, JBL has delivered the best sound experiences to different generations of audio enthusiasts cutting across demography and pocket size. Celebrating our milestone 75 year anniversary, we are excited to bring the new JBL C115 TWS to our aspiring youth who are discerning in their sound choices, without losing sight of the price tag,” said Vikram Kher, Vice-President, Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India. “JBL C115 TWS is for consumers who are ready to enhance their true wireless sound experience with the best quality sound in the category.”