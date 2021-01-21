Advertisement

JBL C115 TWS Headphones launched for Rs 4999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 21, 2021 2:06 pm

Latest News

JBL C115 TWS have ergonomic fit earbuds for comfort, autonomous connectivity and access to the phone’s voice assistants like Google Echo or Alexa directly from the earbuds.
Advertisement

HARMAN has launched the new JBL C115 TWS (true wireless) headphones in India today. The JBL C115 TWS headphones are available exclusively on Amazon India at a special introductory price of Rs 4999.

HARMAN - JBL C115 TWS offers crystal clear sound, undistorted true bass and sound augmentation. According to the company, the headphones comes with access to voice assistance, autonomous connectivity and jumbo battery life.

JBL C115 TWS have ergonomic fit earbuds for comfort, autonomous connectivity and access to the phone’s voice assistants like Google Echo or Alexa directly from the earbuds. To ensure an easy full day’s use, the JBL C115 offers 21 hours (6 hours in the earbud + 15 hours in the charging case) of combined playback time with their matching charging case.

 
The headphones come with 5.88mm dynamic driver featuring JBL Pure Bass sound which is portable and pocket-friendly. Boosted by role switching technology, the TWS features ‘Autonomous Listening’, making the buds left-right independent, so you can put on your headphones seamlessly without getting distracted. Plus, the Hands-Free calls feature enables you to access calls with a press of a button on either side of the headphones.

“Over its 75 year history, JBL has delivered the best sound experiences to different generations of audio enthusiasts cutting across demography and pocket size. Celebrating our milestone 75 year anniversary, we are excited to bring the new JBL C115 TWS to our aspiring youth who are discerning in their sound choices, without losing sight of the price tag,” said Vikram Kher, Vice-President, Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India. “JBL C115 TWS is for consumers who are ready to enhance their true wireless sound experience with the best quality sound in the category.”

JBL Tune 225TWS wireless earbuds launched in India

JBL One Series 104-BT and 104-BTW speakers launched in India

JBL introduces new Club headphone series in India, price starts Rs 11,999

JBL introduces new range of Quantum gaming headsets in India

Apple leads wireless earbuds market in India but local brand sees big demand

JBL C100TWS wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 7,999

Latest News from JBL

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

U&i launches Killer wireless neckband for Rs 2,999

Zebronics launches Zeb-Music Bomb X wireless portable speaker

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies