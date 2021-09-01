Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3 TWS earbuds launched

Jabra has introduced three new TWS under its Elite series of the lineup. These include the Jabra Elite 7 Active, Elite 7 Pro and the Elite 3 TWS earbuds. The Jabra Elite 7 Pro is claimed to be the smallest ever Jabra earbuds. The Jabra Elite 7 Active are a toned-down version of the Elite 7 Pro. And finally, the Elite 3 TWS is the cheapest model amongst the three, with 28 hours of battery life.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro are priced at $199 (approx Rs 14,500), Jabra Elite 7 Active come at $179 (approx Rs 13,100) and the Jabra Elite 3 is priced at $79 (approx Rs 5,800).

Jabra Elite 3 Specifications

The Jabra Elite 3 come with a 28-hour extended battery life with the case. They have a runtime of 7 hours on a single charge. These earbuds from Jabra come with a Noise Isolating design and also feature Jabra’s HearThrough technology to hear ambient sounds more clearly.

Coming to audio quality, the Jabra Elite 3 come with 6mm drivers. They carry a quad mic setup for calls. Jabra has also provided a music equaliser so you can adjust the music output as per your liking. Further, the earbuds also have support for Qualcomm aptX HD audio.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro Specifications

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro is the leader of the pack and comes with Active Noise Cancellation. In addition, the earbuds are compatible with Jabra’s Sound+ app to adjust the ANC intensity and tune the equalizer for a personalised audio profile.

The Elite 7 Pro are further claimed to provide nine hours of playtime with ANC on. Its charging case extends the battery life to a total of 35 hours. One can get 1.5 hours of playtime with a quick 5-minute charge as the case supports fast charging. The Elite 7 Pro earbuds also include Alexa integration and also have support for Siri and Google Assistant.

Moreover, these earbuds feature MultiSensor Voice technology. It uses the built-in bone conduction sensor coupled with four microphones and multiple algorithms. Per Jabra, this results in improved clarity in voice calls and reduces ambient noise as well.

Jabra Elite 7 Active Specifications

As mentioned, the Elite 7 Active are a watered-down version of the Elite 7 Pro. These earbuds are made to provide a similar sound experience as the Elite 7 Pro but lack the MultiSensor Voice technology.

The Jabra Elite 7 Active has a microphone mesh that is claimed to remove wind noise from calls. Furthermore, they have a ShakeGrip coating on the earbuds to provide a snug fit in the ear.