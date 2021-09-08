Itel Vision 2s with 5,000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 6,999

Itel, a sub-brand of Transsion India, has launched the budget-centric smartphone in India. Known as Itel Vision 2s, the new phone runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) operating system and features an HD+ resolution display. It has a water drop style notch up front housing the front camera.

Itel Vision 2S price

The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 6,999 for the sole 2GB + 32GB storage. Further, it comes with a one-time free screen replacement offer that customers can avail within 100 days of purchase.

Itel Vision 2s comes in Gradation Purple, Gradation Blue, and Deep Blue colours. The phone will be available for purchase in both online and offline markets in India.

Itel Vision 2s specifications

Itel Vision 2s sports a 6.52-inch HD+ notched display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 2.5D curved glass protection. Further, the display comes with 20:9 aspect ratio, 269ppi pixel density, and the phone has 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The smartphone is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A octa-core SoC clocked at 1.6 GHz. It is backed by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes equipped with dual camera set up. It has a combination of 8-megapixel primary lens and an accompanying VGA sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter inside the waterdrop-style notch.

The smartphone runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) operating system and it is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery. The company claims to offer 24 days standby and 25 hours of talk time.

On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The phone measures 166 x 76.3 x 8.9mm.

Itel A48 was recently smartphone launched in India. The Itel A48 is offered in a single variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage. It is priced at Rs 6,399 and is available to purchase through Amazon.