Itel A48 smartphone launched in India

Itel has launched the Itel A48 smartphone in India which comes as a budget offering from the company. The phone runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) and is powered by an unspecified 1.4Ghz quad-core processor. It has a water drop style notch up front housing the front camera.

The Itel A48 is offered in a single variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage. It is priced at Rs 6,399 and is available to purchase through Amazon India. The smartphone comes in three colours – Gradation Black, Gradation Green, and Gradation Purple. Further, it comes with a one-time free screen replacement offer that customers can avail within 100 days of purchase.

The company is also offering Jio-exclusive offers. Customers who buy itel A48 and enroll for JioExclusive offer would be entitled to instant price support of Rs 512. Moreover, additional benefits worth Rs 4000 are also being provided via the operator.

Itel A48 Specifications

The itel A48 sports a 6.1-inch HD+ (1560 x 720 pixels) IPS display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. The Itel A48 is powered by an unspecified quad core 1.4GHz processor. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

For optics, it comes with a dual rear camera setup. It consists of two 5-megapixel AI-powered sensors. On the front, there’s another 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video valls. Additionally, the smartphone packs a 3,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include dual-SIM 4G VoLTE/ ViLTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. And lastly, for security you get face unlock and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As far as competition is concerned, Infinix is also providing its Smart 5A phone with a 6.52-inch display, MediaTek Helio A20 processor, 5000mAh battery and more. This smartphone is priced at Rs 6,499 and also has Jio Exclusive offers.