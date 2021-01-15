Itel Vision 1 Pro with Android 10 (Go Edition), 4000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 6,599

Itel Vision 1 Pro comes equipped with AI Triple camera with a combination of 8-megapixel primary lens and a couple of VGA shooters.

Itel, a sub-brand of Transsion India, has today announced the launch of its latest budget-centric smartphone. Known as Itel Vision 1 Pro, the smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 6,599.

The phone comes with an adapter, USB cable, protective case, user manual and a warranty card. The phone comes with a Free Mono BT headset as a limited period offer. It is available in two colour options, Aurora Blue and Ocean Blue.

Itel Vision 1 Pro Specs

Itel Vision 1 Pro sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop 2.5D curved fully laminated display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 450 nits brightness, 89.5% screen to body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor. It is backed by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes equipped with AI Triple camera with a combination of 8-megapixel primary lens and a couple of VGA shooters. It comes equipped with AI beauty mode, Portrait mode, Pano mode, pro mode, low light mode and HDR mode that helps in smart recognition, automatic adjustments of the camera effects capturing sharper objects with greater details. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with AI Beauty Mode.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) operating system and it is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery, which the company claims to deliver 800 hours standby, 24 hours average usage, 35 hours of playing music, 7 hours of playing video and 6 hours of gaming.

The phone also comes with dual security features like fast face unlock and multi-feature fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The phone measures 166 x 75.9 x 8.5mm.



Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said, “Our previous offering Vision 1 with its communication ‘Naye India Ka Naya Vision’ received an overwhelming response from consumers and aligned with providing innovative features backed with affordability, we have launched Vision 1 PRO with key communication message of ‘India Badhega Aage Naye Vision Ke Saath’ - which accords with our Vision 1 PRO smartphone in a newer, power packed and bigger avatar. We are highly optimistic that Vision 1 PRO will set new benchmarks in the sub 7K budget segment as it comes equipped with superior and trendy features, packed at an affordable price of INR 6599/-.”