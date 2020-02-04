  • 17:08 Feb 04, 2020

Itel to launch its first waterdrop notch display smartphone in India soon

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 04, 2020 3:55 pm

The company will be launching next budget-centric smartphone pretty soon in the country.
Itel is all set to launch its first smartphone with a waterdrop notch display. The company will be launching next budget-centric smartphone pretty soon in the country. 

 

The render of the smartphone shows that it will come with a waterdrop notch at the front, while the earpiece is situated just above the selfie camera. The back panel comes loaded with a dual-camera setup along with a LED flash. That said, sources familiar with the development revealed that the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core processor. 

 

The smartphone will come with a budget price tag and it will come with a fingerprint sensor. The phone will come with some AI functionality and it will feature bigger battery along with premium looks. However, there is no information available about the pricing and other specifications of the said smartphone.

 

Meanwhile, the company has recently launched known as itel A25. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 3,999. It comes in Gradation Blue, Sea Blue, Purple colour options. The smartphone also comes with 100-days replacement warranty promise

 

Itel A25 is equipped with a 5.0-inch HD IPS display with 450 nits Brighter Screen. The phone is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor and it is backed up by 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 32GB via microSD card slot.

 

For optics, the phone is loaded with a single rear camera of 5-megapixel with an LED flash. For the front, the itel A25 is equipped with 2-megapixel shooter with soft flash.  The phone comes equipped with the face unlock feature.

 

