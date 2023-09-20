Itel S23+ launched with a curved display, India launch nears

Itel has launched its latest budget smartphone in African countries, called the itel S23+. It is the successor to the Itel S23 that launched back in June of this year. The USP of the smartphone is its curved AMOLED Display which we generally see in mid-range to premium smartphones segment. Here’s more information regarding what else the device has to offer and whether it will also launch in India or not.

Itel S23+: Price, Specs

The S23+ from Itel is priced at $120 (approx Rs 9,985) and is available for purchase in African countries via local itel shops. The brand is offering a 3-year warrants and a 6-month free screen replacement.

As for its specs, the handset sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ curved always-on AMOLED display with 99% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 500 nits peak brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the Unisoc T616 Chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The smartphone has dual rear cameras, including a 50MP f/1.6 main sensor and an unspecified secondary sensor. There’s a 32MP sensor on the front for selfies. The smartphone runs on itel OS 13 based on Android 13 and has features like a Dynamic Bar, GPT AI assistant and more.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor along with a mono speaker, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm Headphone jack, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC and 4G VoLTE.

Itel S23+: India availability

Itel is already teasing the launch of the S23+ in India. What’s more intriguing is that the company claims that the smartphone will be the first phone in the country to have a curved AMOLED display and priced under Rs 15,000.

Meanwhile, the brand also confirmed that another smartphone called itel P55+ is also slated for launch. It will be the first device in India to support 5G and have sub-Rs 10,000 price tag. It is confirmed that the upcoming itel P55 5G smartphone will be sold in India via Amazon, and so will the Itel S23+.

Itel will be giving a tough time to brands like Redmi, Poco, Realme and Lava who have a major focus on the budget segment. While some of these brands already have a 5G smartphone under this price range, they are yet to introduce a device that has a curved display.

Does a curved display make a big difference in terms of usability, you may ask. From what we have experienced, yes, the curved display does provide for a premium look as well as smoother EDGE scrolling. However, the manner of implementation is yet to be determined as we have experienced smartphones in lower mid range segment that equip a curved panel to have accidental mis-touch issues.