HomeNewsItel S23+ launched with a curved display, India launch nears

Itel S23+ launched with a curved display, India launch nears

Itel is all set to launch the S23+ in India as the first smartphone to have a curved display at a price point below Rs 15,000.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Itel s23+

Itel has launched its latest budget smartphone in African countries, called the itel S23+. It is the successor to the Itel S23 that launched back in June of this year. The USP of the smartphone is its curved which we generally see in mid-range to premium smartphones segment. Here’s more information regarding what else the device has to offer and whether it will also launch in India or not.

Itel S23+: Price, Specs

The S23+ from Itel is priced at $120 (approx Rs 9,985) and is available for purchase in African countries via local itel shops. The brand is offering a 3-year warrants and a 6-month free screen replacement.

As for its specs, the handset sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ curved always-on AMOLED display with 99% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 500 nits peak brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the Unisoc T616 paired with up to 8GB and 256GB storage.

The smartphone has dual rear cameras, including a 50MP f/1.6 main sensor and an unspecified secondary sensor. There’s a 32MP sensor on the front for selfies. The smartphone runs on itel 13 based on 13 and has features like a Dynamic Bar, GPT assistant and more.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor along with a mono speaker, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and VoLTE.

Read More: Itel P40+, Itel A60s budget smartphones launched in India: Know details

Itel S23+: India availability

Itel is already teasing the launch of the S23+ in India. What’s more intriguing is that the company claims that the smartphone will be the first phone in the country to have a curved AMOLED display and priced under Rs 15,000.

Meanwhile, the brand also confirmed that another smartphone called itel P55+ is also slated for launch. It will be the first device in India to support and have sub-Rs 10,000 price tag. It is confirmed that the upcoming itel P55 5G smartphone will be sold in India via Amazon, and so will the Itel S23+.

Itel will be giving a tough time to brands like Redmi, Poco, Realme and Lava who have a major focus on the budget segment. While some of these brands already have a 5G smartphone under this price range, they are yet to introduce a device that has a curved display.

Does a curved display make a big difference in terms of usability, you may ask. From what we have experienced, yes, the curved display does provide for a premium look as well as smoother scrolling. However, the manner of implementation is yet to be determined as we have experienced smartphones in lower mid range segment that equip a curved panel to have accidental mis-touch issues.

Also See:

Acer launches new Laptops, Chromebook, Monitors and Air…

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.