Itel P40+, Itel A60s budget smartphones launched in India: Know details

Itel has launched two new budget smartphones in India, including the P40+ and the A60s. Both of them are budget offerings priced below Rs 10,000. The Itel P40+ is touted to be India’s first smartphone that is priced under Rs 10,000 and has a huge 7000mAh battery. Read on to know more details about the handsets.

Itel P40+: Price, Specs

The Itel P40+ comes in Force Black and Ice Cyan colours. It will be available for purchase via Amazon India with a launch price of Rs 8,099 for the sole 4GB + 128GB variant, starting from July 11. ICICI Bank card and SBI card holders can avail a discount of 1p percent.

As for its specifications, the Itel P40+ sports a 6.8-inch HD+ (720 x 1,640 pixels) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it gets an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The inbuilt RAM can be virtually expanded (up to 8GB) as well.

The device runs on Android 12 and carries a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup with rear flash. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The Itel P40+ offers face unlock support and is equipped with a fingerprint sensor for security.

The device is backed by a 7,000mAh battery supports 18W fast charging. The battery on the Itel P40+ is claimed to deliver up to 18 days of standby time, up to 72 hours of music playback and a maximum 41 hours of talk time with a single charge. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port.

Itel A60s: Price, Specs

The iTel A60s is priced at Rs 6,299 for the 4GB + 64GB option. It is available in Shadow Black, Moonlit Violet, and Glacier Green hues. It will be available from July 13 through Amazon India.

The A60s from Itel sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone features an 8MP primary sensor paired with a QVGA lens. There is a 5MP front-facing camera. The device has a rear mounted fingerprint sensor for security and is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A1 SoC.

The A60s packs 4GB RAM along with 4GB virtual RAM. It is offered in 64GB and 128GB storage options. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 10W charging. The iTel A60s runs on Android 12 OS.