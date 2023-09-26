Itel P55 launched as cheapest 5G phone in India; Itel S23+ tags along

Itel has launched the Itel P55 5G smartphone in India and it is touted to be the cheapest smartphone in the country that has support for 5G network. The Itel P55 also further packs a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, and an HD+ display. Itel S23+ has also debuted alongside the P55 in India as the first smartphone under Rs 15,000 to have a 3D curved display. Take a look at what else these smartphones offer.

Itel P55 5G: Price, Specs

The launch price for the Itel P55 5G is set at Rs 9,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 9,699 for the 4GB + 64GB trim in India. It can be bought via Amazon in Blue or Green colours, starting October 4, 2023. Itel is also offering a 2-year warranty on the device along with a VIP screen replacement offer.

The Itel P55 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a Resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a Refresh Rate of 90Hz. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage. At the rear, it gets a dual camera setup including a 50MP main sensor and an AI sensor.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.

Itel S23+: Price, Specs

The Itel S23+ launch price is set at Rs 13,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB model in India. It is available in Elemental Blue and Lake Cyan colour options.

The handset sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ curved always-on AMOLED Display with 99% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 500 nits peak brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the Unisoc T616 Chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The smartphone has dual rear cameras, including a 50MP f/1.6 main sensor and an unspecified secondary sensor. There’s a 32MP sensor on the front for selfies. The smartphone runs on itel OS 13 based on Android 13 and has features like a Dynamic Bar, GPT AI assistant and more.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor along with a mono speaker, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm Headphone jack, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC and 4G VoLTE.