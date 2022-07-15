Itel launches Roar 60 Neckband earphones in India with an SD Card slot

Itel has launched a new pair of neckband earphones in India called Roar 60 which not only comes with an SD card slot but also FM Radio support. Moreover, it arrives in the affordable segment of neckband earphones. The neckband earphones have a long battery life, IPX5 rating and much more.

The Roar 60 is available in single Gradient Dark Blue colour option and costs Rs 999. It is available for purchase through the company’s online store and other retail websites.

The Itel Roar 60 comes with a built-in MP3 player, FM radio, and a memory card slot for the MP3 player that allows users to listen to their preferred playlists even if they are not connected to a smartphone or another device. Next, the earbuds have Dual Pairing Support, which means the user can connect it with a PC & Mobile at the same time.

Further, it uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and has a 10-meter operating range. The company claims that it wants to create affordable as well as trendy smart gadgets. For battery life, the Roar 60 offers 15 hours of music playback, 7 hours of FM radio runtime, and 21 hours of continuous MP3 playback using an SD card, on a single charge.

The neckband’s ergonomic collar fits comfortably along with its in-ear design. The neckband has 10mm Bass Boost Drivers and is IPX5 rated for water and sweat resistance. One can also access the voice assistant from the neckband itself.

In related news, the brand recently launched Smartwatch E1S in India which has a 1.7-inch HD IPS display and is IP68-rated for both water and dust resistance. The smartwatch comes with a digital crown design with a rotatable knob that helps navigate the watch user interface. The smartwatch comes with a 15-day battery backup on a single charge.