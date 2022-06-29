Itel launches Smartwatch 1ES in India

Itel is now entering the wearables market in India with the launch of the Smartwatch 1ES. The Smartwatch comes with a 15-day battery backup on a single charge and sports a bunch of health monitoring features. Furthermore, the watch is supported by both Android and iOS operating systems.

Itel’s service promise stands strong as it offers a 1-year warranty through the network of CarlCare service centres. The smartwatch E1s from Itel is priced at Rs 1,999.

The Itel Smartwatch 1ES comes with a 1.7-inch HD IPS display and is IP68-rated for both water and dust resistance. The smartwatch comes with a digital crown design with a rotatable knob that helps navigate the watch user interface. A host of health features such as a blood oxygen monitor, 24×7 heart rate monitor and meditative breathing mode are available with the watch.

It also comes with a sleep tracking feature and multiple sports modes such as walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, football, and yoga for consumers. Users can also control their respective playlists and take pictures through this smartwatch with inbuilt music and camera control.

Users can also keep up with everyday text messages, emails, social media alerts, weather alerts, alarm clocks, and calendar alerts with its smart notification feature. Lastly, the watch comes with support for inbuilt games like Thunder Battleship, Young Bird and 2048.

A bunch of other smartwatches have been launched in India recently, including the Gizmore Slate watch for Women. Targeting the women users, Gizmore Slate boasts of a unique design, per the brand. It has a rectangular dial with 1.57 inch IPS Curved Display with a 500-nits peak brightness. It also supports Always-on-Display (AoD) feature. Encased in a metal frame, Gizmore Slate comes with a silicone strap.