itel launches four G-Series Android TVs in India

The itel G-series is available across two categories 2K models and 4K models in different sizes of 32-inch to 55-inch

Advertisement

itel today announced the expansion of its TV product portfolio with the launch of the G-Series Android TV device in India. The series is available across two categories 2K models and 4K models in different sizes of 32-inch to 55-inch. G5534IE and G4334IE are 4K UHD televisions.

Also, there are 2 more variants available, 43-inch Full HD G4330IE and 32-inch HD ready G32301IE priced at Rs 28499 and Rs 16999 respectively. Aligned with the ‘Vocal for local’ mantra, the TV portfolio is completely manufactured in India and is targeted towards aspirers and millennials from tier 3 and below markets.

Advertisement

The new series is equipped with features like 400 nits ultra-bright display with frameless premium design, 24W stereo sound with Dolby audio, Google Play, Chromecast built-inTM, and Google Assistant amongst others.

The G3230IE comes with HD screen with 1366*768 Pixels, Contrast Ratio 3000:1. The G4330IE comes with FHD screen with 1920*1050 Pixels, Contrast Ratio 4000:1. G4334IE comes with 4K UHD(3840*2160 Pixels), Contrast Ratio 1300:1 while G5534IE features 4K UHD(3840*2160 Pixels), Contrast Ratio 1200:1. All come with 400nits brightness.

The vast 170º viewing angle allows clear picture. On the connectivity front, they come with built-in Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB ports, and Bluetooth 5.0 support enabling a connected smart home experience as well. The G3230IE and G4330IE televisions offer 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage and G4334IE and G5534IE offer 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

The portfolio comes with an in-built stabilizer to take care of voltage fluctuations and power consumptions and features an excellent built quality with metal housing.

The entire itel G-series range features Google Assistant, so users can use their voice to quickly search 400,000+ movies and shows, get recommendations to match their mood, control smart home devices, and more. With Chromecast-built in, users can easily cast movies, music, and more to their TV. 5000+ apps are included, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Disney+, Hotstar, YouTube, etc.

Announcing itel’s latest expansion in its TV portfolio, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said “Considering the spike in internet penetration and digital maturity of consumers in India, we have introduced the new range of Android TV device to fulfill all the entertainment needs of our consumers. Democratizing entertainment for the masses, the G-series Android TV device offers access to 5000+ apps and 1000+ streaming apps to keep up with the content consumption behavior of our consumers. Our R&D team has aggressively focused on two major aspects like display and sound to ensure a superior viewing and listening experience.”