itel joins the bandwagon to launch its TV range

By: Pooja Madireddy, , Hyderabad Last updated : August 26, 2020 12:03 pm

itel, a mobile phone and electrical accessories company, focuses on delivering economical and high-performance devices

itel, a smartphone brand owned by Transsion Holdings, is gearing up to launch a smart tv in India next month. The company has hinted about it via its twitter handle.

 

The itel TV dimensions are expected to range from 32 inches to 55 inches in an affordable price range. As per a report by IANS, itel will launch 3 TV series targeting tier 3 and below market.

 

In recent months we have seen a slew of affordable smart TV lauched by smartphone brands like Xiaomi and Realme. Even Nokia has launched its range of Android TVs in association with Flipkart recently.


Apart from itel, Infinix and Tecno, also owned by Transsion, are also launching their range of smart TVs before the festive season in India begins. As of now, we don't know much about Tenco TV, but we do have some detailed information about the Infinix TV.

 

In June this year, Infinix smart TV S1 was lauched in the African market and most likely it will be launched in India soon. It has been made available in two variants - 43inch and 55 inches.

 

Infinix smart TV S1 boosts of Frameless design and is available in Black colours with Metal unibody.

 

As far as specifications go, both the variants are Android-powered and come with 8GB of built-in storage.

 

The 43-inch version has Full-HD screen resolution and 1 GB of RAM, while the 55-inch variant comes with 4K display resolution 1.5GB of RAM.

