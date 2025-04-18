Itel A95 5G Launched in India: All Details

Itel has announced the launch of the Itel A95 5G in India with a sub-Rs 10,000 price tag. The device packs a MediaTek Dimensity Chipset and comes with a built-in Ask AI tool, offering handy features like grammar check, text generation, and content discovery. The device got leaked back in January this year. Here’s everything else to know about the device.

Itel A95 5G: Price, Availability

The A95 5G comes in two variants — 4GB and 6GB RAM, both with 128GB storage, priced at Rs 9,599 and Rs 9,999 respectively. It is offered in black, gold, and mint blue colour options. The handset comes with a free 100-day screen replacement as well. Availability details of the handset remain unconfirmed as of now.

Itel A95 5G: Specifications

The Itel A95 5G features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Panda glass protection. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor. It is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 6GB of virtual RAM. Further, it also includes 128GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card. On the camera front, the A95 5G boasts a 50MP AI camera on the back and an 8MP front-facing camera.

The device may be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast charging support. It runs on Android 14 out of the box and include multiple connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and an IR blaster as well. There’s a single speaker at the bottom for audio and the handset is IP54 rated as well.