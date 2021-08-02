Infinix Smart 5A launched at an introductory price of Rs 6499

Infinix has today launched Smart 5A in India as the company’s latest smartphone in the Smart series. The smartphone comes with a 6.52-inch display, MediaTek Helio A20 processor, 5000mAh battery and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Infinix Smart 5A price

Infinix Smart 5A is priced at Rs 6,499 and it can be purchased in colours like Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, and Quetzal Cyan. The device will be available for buying through Flipkart on August 9.

Additionally, Smart 5A comes with a JioExclusive device lock program. In it, customers can get an upfront cashback of Rs 550. But, do keep in mind, the primary sim slot of the smartphone will be locked with a Jio connection and data service can be used only for the jio sim. Further customers need to use a Jio SIM card as their primary SIM for a minimum of 30 months.

Specs

The new Infinix phone features a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. It features 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1200:1 contrast ratio. The Smart 5A is powered by the Helio A20 chipset and 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. For more storage, it features a dedicated microSD card slot.

It features a dual-camera set up in the rear camera. There is a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8 megapixels selfie sensor.

Moving on, the phone runs on XOS 7.6 based on Android 11. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports only 10W charging. The company claimsa standby time of 35 days, up to 23 hrs at a stretch, enjoy up to 25 hours of music, 33 hours of non-stop 4G talk-time, 12 hours of web surfing and 14 hours of gaming.

Besides, it also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and micro USB. The phone measures 165.5 x76.4 x 8.75 mm and weighs 183 grams.