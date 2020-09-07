Is Oppo launching a TikTok-like video platform?

Oppo is all set to launch a Short-video platform later in the year which has also been confirmed by the Oppo's Asia-Pacific President.

Oppo is being expected to launch a Short-video platform soon for the consumers which may come pre-installed in their devices too.



Other details related to the short-video platform still remain unknown, but the Chinese smartphone maker might launch the service later this year, a top executive told the South China Morning Post.

This move from Oppo comes just in time when the ByteDance owned TikTok has faced a ban in India and is also expected to be banned soon in the US. TikTok is also in talks with Microsoft to sell its operations to the latter, in the US.

TikTok has already got banned in India back in June when the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps.

"We're about to launch our short video service in the second half of this year," told Jimmy Yi, President of Oppo Asia-Pacific in a recent interview of his.

Xiaomi also has a similar app called 'Zilli' This type of short - video app will have to make a strong user base as there are already a lot of alternatives present for TikTok.

Apps like Roposo, Mitro, Snack Video are already doing well in India and to make a strong hold over the new short-video platform, Oppo will have to have a strong creator community.