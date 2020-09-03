What is Snack Video App? Is it chinese?

The Snack Video app is a Short-video app that was launched as a rival to TikTok, which got banned by the Indian government back in June.

TikTok (formerly Musical.ly) before getting banned in India was one of the most used apps and after the ban a lot of look-alikes apps tried to capture the centre stage. One such competitor to the banned app is Snack Video.







What is Snack Video App?

Snack Video is a short-videos app, same as TikTok, that also gives you the same features as TikTok such as lip-sync, various filters, etc. The app also lets you watch videos of other people around the world, again, providing functionality, same as TikTok.

The app is currently available for download on Android through Play Store. It is rated with 4.3 stars based on 4,35,000 ratings. The app weighs in at about 43Mb.

Once you open the app, you are greeted with the 'Explore Video' page where you can take a look at videos from users all around the world. There is a Trending section present inside the app where you can take a look at the videos that everyone is looking at and is currently being watched the most by users. Basically the videos which are currently trending.

There's a 'Following' tab where you can watch videos from the people you follow. There are a bunch of filters which you can take a look at when you click the Plus button in the bottom bar at the centre.

The look and feel of the overall app is very similar to TikTok.



Is it a Chinese app?

The Snack Video App does have a Chinese origin and can be called a Chinese app. The app was launched earlier this year by Kuaishou Technology which is also a subsidiary brand of Tencent.

Even though it's a Chinese app, it still hasn't come under the Government's radar. The Indian Government in a recent move banned 118 Chinese apps from being accessed in India. The list also included apps from Tencent like PUBG Mobile, Arena of Valor, etc. Back in June too, the government banned 59 apps that were china-based.

You might ask if it is safe to use. The question to the answer is simple, as the app is still available on Play Store, you can download and use it, but because it has a Chinese origin, the app may be soon banned by the government. Also, before you start using the app, you should definitely take a look at the permissions it asks you for.

Instead, you can also take a look at its alternatives such as Roposo which is doing well in the Short Video apps segment and doesn't have any links to China.