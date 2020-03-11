  • 00:11 Mar 12, 2020

Advertisement

Is Coronavirus going to impact Apple's launches?

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 11, 2020 6:33 pm

Latest News

The coronavirus outbreak will affect Apple’s future launches and its upcoming product portfolio.
Advertisement

 

Coronavirus outbreak has deeply impacted the tech industry and one of the worst-affected manufacturers will be none other than Apple. The coronavirus outbreak will affect Apple’s future launches and its upcoming product portfolio. 

 

As per a report by Cult of Mac, Apple has decided to postpone a March product launch event due to coronavirus fears. The event was about to showcase the new iPhone SE 2 smartphone. The event was supposed to take place at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. However, due to COVID-19, the company has postponed the event. Furthermore, the report indicates that are delays in the production of the successor of Apple iPhone SE. The event will likely to take place in April. 

 

Advertisement

Furthermore, the coronavirus outbreak will also affect the company’s sales and supply chain. Bank of America wrote that Apple’s first 5G iPhone release date might get delayed by a month as a result of this outbreak. The 5G iPhones have been delayed for a while now as Apple earlier stuck with Intel 5G modem for its next-gen of smartphones and then went to Qualcomm for its 5G modems. Another reason why there will be a delay in the upcoming 5G iPhone is because of the travel restrictions. 

 

Apple engineers are not able to visit China to finish the tests before manufacturing of the upcoming iPhones can commence. The process basically starts with Engineering Validation test coupled with Design validation test and Production validation test before the actual mass production of iPhones can begin. 

 

The Apple flagship event usually takes place in September, though with supply issues, the event could be pushed by a few months. According to BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan, the launch timing for upcoming models will “depend on how production ramps back up in April and May.” It would be interesting to see how well the Cupertino giant will manage all these hurdles and bring its new generation of iPhones to the masses. But as of now, things remain quite tough for Apple and its future launches.

 

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone Pro 11 Pro Max and iPhone 8 price hiked in India

Apple iPad Air (2019) Service programme goes live to fix Blank screen issue

Oppo Watch: How similar is it to the Apple Watch?

Latest News from Apple

You might like this

Tags: Apple Coronavirus

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy M30s new variant launched in India

Redmi K30 Pro 5G launch set for March end

Samsung Galaxy A21s to reportedly feature 5,000mAh battery

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!
Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies