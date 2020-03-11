Is Coronavirus going to impact Apple's launches?

The coronavirus outbreak will affect Apple’s future launches and its upcoming product portfolio.

Coronavirus outbreak has deeply impacted the tech industry and one of the worst-affected manufacturers will be none other than Apple. The coronavirus outbreak will affect Apple’s future launches and its upcoming product portfolio.

As per a report by Cult of Mac, Apple has decided to postpone a March product launch event due to coronavirus fears. The event was about to showcase the new iPhone SE 2 smartphone. The event was supposed to take place at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. However, due to COVID-19, the company has postponed the event. Furthermore, the report indicates that are delays in the production of the successor of Apple iPhone SE. The event will likely to take place in April.

Furthermore, the coronavirus outbreak will also affect the company’s sales and supply chain. Bank of America wrote that Apple’s first 5G iPhone release date might get delayed by a month as a result of this outbreak. The 5G iPhones have been delayed for a while now as Apple earlier stuck with Intel 5G modem for its next-gen of smartphones and then went to Qualcomm for its 5G modems. Another reason why there will be a delay in the upcoming 5G iPhone is because of the travel restrictions.

Apple engineers are not able to visit China to finish the tests before manufacturing of the upcoming iPhones can commence. The process basically starts with Engineering Validation test coupled with Design validation test and Production validation test before the actual mass production of iPhones can begin.

The Apple flagship event usually takes place in September, though with supply issues, the event could be pushed by a few months. According to BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan, the launch timing for upcoming models will “depend on how production ramps back up in April and May.” It would be interesting to see how well the Cupertino giant will manage all these hurdles and bring its new generation of iPhones to the masses. But as of now, things remain quite tough for Apple and its future launches.