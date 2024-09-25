iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Launched With a Huge 6400mAh Silicon-Carbon Battery

iQOO has debuted a new flagship in China under its Z-series, dubbed iQOO Z9 Turbo+. The new Z9-series device comes packed with a huge 6400mAh silicon-carbon battery and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. Here’s everything the handset has to offer.

iQOO Z9 Turbo+: Price, Specifications

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ comes in Moon Shadow Titanium, Starlight White, and Midnight Black hues, and starts at CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 27,300) for the 12GB + 256GB model and goes up to CNY 2,899 (approx Rs 34,500) for the 16GB + 512GB trim.

As for the specs, the Z9 Turbo+ sports a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED Display with a 1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels) resolution, HDR10 support, 3840Hz PWM dimming and up to 4500 nits HDR brightness, 453 ppi, and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Read More: iQOO Z9s 5G, iQOO Z9s Pro 5G Launched in India: Details to Know

For optics, the iQOO handset packs a dual rear camera setup including a 50MP primary Sony LYT-600 sensor with f/1.79 aperture, OIS, LED flash, paired with a 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 16-megapixel f/2.5 camera on the front.

The smartphone is backed by a 6400mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W Fast charging support and 7.5W reverse wired charging support. Further, it boots Android 14-based Origin OS 4. For connectivity, you will get dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, IR blaster, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. It will also have an under-display optical fingerprint sensor, X-Axis linear vibration motor, and stereo speakers.