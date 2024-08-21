iQOO Z9s 5G, iQOO Z9s Pro 5G Launched in India: Details to Know

iQOO India has announced the launch of the Z9s series in the country, consisting of two smartphones, including the iQOO Z9s 5G and the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G. The new iQOO devices come with processors from both Qualcomm and MediaTek. Here are all the details of the two new iQOO handsets.

iQOO Z9s 5G: Price, Availability, Specs

The iQOO Z9s 5G, priced at Rs 19,999 for 8GB+128GB, Rs 21,999 for 8GB+256GB and Rs 23,999 for 12GB+256GB, will be available for sale starting from August 29th, 12 PM onwards in Onyx Green and Titanium Matte colour variants. On purchase of iQOO Z9s 5G, customers can enjoy a flat discount of Rs 2000 with HDFC and ICICI Bank credit/debit card or exchange bonus of Rs 2000, coupled with no-cost EMI for up to 6 months. The device can be bought via iQOO India’s e-store and Amazon India.

The iQOO Z9s 5G gets a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and 1800 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It is backed by a dual rear camera system, including a 50MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS, and a 2MP f/2.4 bokeh sensor. On the front, it gets a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor. It packs a 5500mAh battery with 44W Fast charging support. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics. For audio, it has a stereo speaker setup.

The device will run on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and will receive 2 years of major OS upgrades. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, 5G and a USB-C port for charging.

iQOO Z9s Pro 5G: Price, Availability, Specs

The iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, priced at Rs 24,999 for 8GB+128GB, Rs 26,999 for 8GB+256GB and Rs 28,999 for 12GB+256GB, will be available for sale starting from August 29th, 12 PM onwards in Luxe Marble and Flamboyant Orange colour variants.

On purchase of iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, customers can enjoy a flat discount of INR 3000 with HDFC and ICICI Bank credit/debit card or exchange bonus of INR 3000, coupled with no-cost EMI for up to 6 months. The device can be bought via iQOO India’s e-store and Amazon India.

The iQOO Z9s Pro 5G gets a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It is backed by a dual rear camera system, including a 50MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor. On the front, it gets a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor.

It packs a 5500mAh battery with 80W Fast charging support. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics. For audio, it has a stereo speaker setup. The device will run on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, 5G and a USB-C port for charging.