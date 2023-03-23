iQOO Z7x, Moto G13 to launch in India this soon: Reports

March has been a jam-packed month for smartphone launches and that isn’t ending yet. Two separate reports now claim that iQOO and Motorola could launch new smartphones in India soon, including the iQOO Z7x and Moto G13, with one of them being launched by the end of this month. Both smartphones have already launched in markets outside India.

iQOO Z7X India launch

A report from Pricebaba says that the iQOO Z7x 5G could arrive in India next month. The reports suggests that the iQOO Z7x 5G will be priced lower than the iQOO Z7 that launched recently in India. The smartphone is likely to be priced between Rs 14,000 and Rs 16,000. It is expected to arrive in three colour, which could be black, blue, and orange.

Then, the report says that iQOO Z7x 5G will pack the same specifications in India as its Chinese variants. However, there is a possibility that the Indian model may support slower charging. For those uninitiated, the iQOO Z7x in China supports 80W rapid charging. While it is available in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants in China, India is likely to receive only the higher one out of the two, and that’s the 8GB+256GB trim.

Moto G13 India launch

As for the Moto G13, the report comes from 91Mobiles which says the phone will be priced under Rs 12,000 when it is launched in India. The report states that it could be introduced in India later this month.

The Motorola device is available in Blue Lavender, Matte Charcoal, and Rose Gold colour options in European markets and is sold in a single 4GB + 128GB configuration priced at EUR 179.99 (approx Rs 16,000). It launched globally back in January of this year.

The Moto G13 sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that comes with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The G13 comes in 4GB and 8GB RAM options.

It has a 50MP main camera sensor on the back with f/1.8 aperture and 0.64µm pixel size and a 2MP depth shooter alongside a 2MP macro cam. Moto G13 gets an 8MP front-facing camera.