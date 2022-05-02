iQOO Z6 5G variant selling without in-box charger on Amazon

iQOO Z6 5G was launched in India in March this year at a starting price of Rs 15,999. The phone till now was available for sale in the country with an in-box charger. But in a new development, the company is now providing the iQOO Z6 5G without an in-box charger as well on Amazon.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has revealed that iQOO is now offering the iQOO Z6 5G in two options on Amazon. One with in-box charger and one without in-box charger. The iQOO Z6 5G variant that comes without a charger costs Rs 1,500 lesser than its regular version on Amazon.

iQOO Z6 5G (4GB+128GB) is now available in "Without Travel Adapter" option. Costs ₹1500 less than than the regular "With Adapter" option.#iQOOZ6 #iQOO pic.twitter.com/uNAtCpZdfP — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) May 2, 2022

The iQOO Z6 5G price in India starts at Rs 15,999 for 4GB + 128GB variant. The phone also comes in a 6GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 16,999, and an 8GB + 128GB option which comes at Rs 17,999 in India. The base model is now available with a Rs 500 discount on Amazon India. It is listed with a price tag of Rs 13,999 without a travel charger.

The iQOO Z6 5G comes in Chromatic Blue and Dynamo Black colour options. The phone is available for purchase through Amazon and iQOO India eStore. However, the company’s website is not yet offering the variant without a travel charger.

iQOO Z6 5G Specifications

The iQOO Z6 5G sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display with a 2408 x 1080 pixel resolution. It has a punch-hole cutout at the centre. In addition the display has a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling rate. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The handset packs a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset under the hood that runs at a clock rate as high as 2.2 GHz. The phone runs FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12 on the software side. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

There is a triple camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The bokeh sensor, however, is limited to the 6GB and 8GB models and is not available on the 4GB variant. On the front, this one has a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.