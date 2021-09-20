iQOO Z5 India launch set for 27th September

Rumours of iQOO Z5 launch in India have been floating around since August and the company has now officially confirmed the arrival of the smartphone in the country. The launch of the device has been set for as soon as this month.

IQOO has said that the iQOO Z5 will arrive in India on 27th September at 12 noon. It will act as the successor to the iQOO Z3 launched in India earlier this year. The teaser image of the rear of the smartphone shows a rectangular camera array. In addition, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that may be pointing towards an LCD panel and not an AMOLED one.

The IQOO Z5 is launching in China on September 23rd. It has been confirmed to arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset.

A GSMArena report states that the iQOO Z5 will be priced under Rs 30,000 in India. It is touted to be the “segment’s best performance and gaming device”. It has also been confirmed that it will sport a 120Hz panel. Furthermore, it will come with a 240Hz touch sampling rate with DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR10 support.

iQOO Z5 Specifications (Rumoured)

The iQOO Z5 will come equipped with dual stereo speakers, iQOO has confirmed. In addition, it will carry support for Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless, which will elevate the audio experience further. Furthermore, it should have LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Previous reports have said that iQOO Z5 will come with a 16MP front camera. It will have a triple rear camera setup, including will a 64-megapixel camera. It should come equipped with a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The iQOO Z5 may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that will have support for 44W fast charging. The handset may ship with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256 GB of internal storage.

iQOO Z5 has been spotted on Geekbench before. The listing revealed that the phone runs on the Android 11 operating system. The phone has received 3642 points in the single-core test and 11532 points in the multi-core test. The device is loaded with 8GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.