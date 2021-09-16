iQOO Z5 to sport 120hz display

iQOO has already confirmed that it is launching the iQOO Z5 on September 23 and that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. Now, the brand has confirmed a couple of other specifications, including the display and speaker-related details.

iQOO Display Specifications

iQOO took to Weibo to announce that the upcoming iQOO Z5 will feature a 120Hz panel. Furthermore, it will come with a 240Hz touch sampling rate with DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR10 support. The company has also teased the front design of the Z5 and has said that the display will further support TUV Rheinland certification.

This will help reduce the harmful emission of blue light by the screen and help protect the user’s eyes. The company is yet to disclose whether it’s an OLED panel or an LCD panel. However, as the company revealed the front of the smartphone, we now know that it will have a centred punch-hole camera at the top, ditching the notch from the iQOO Z3.

The iQOO Z5 will come equipped with dual stereo speakers, iQOO has confirmed. In addition, it will carry support for Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless, which will elevate the audio experience further.

Previous reports have said that iQOO Z5 will come with a 16MP front camera. It will have a triple rear camera setup, including will a 64-megapixel camera. It should come equipped with a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The iQOO Z5 may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that will have support for 44W fast charging. The handset may ship with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256 GB of internal storage.

iQOO Z5 has been spotted on Geekbench before. The listing revealed that the phone runs on the Android 11 operating system. The phone has received 3642 points in the single-core test and 11532 points in the multi-core test. The device is loaded with 8GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.