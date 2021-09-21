iQOO Z5 confirmed to come with Snapdragon 778G chipset in India

iQOO Z5 will be launching in India on 27th September at 12 noon. Now ahead of the launch, the iQOO Z5 chipset has now been confirmed in India.

iQOO Z5 Chipset

As per the Amazon India listing, the iQOO Z5 will feature the Snapdragon 778G chipset. In addition, the SoC will be coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The iQOO Z5 5G India launch will happen three days after its debut in China on September 23. In China, the company has also shared the official renders revealing its design and colour variants. The phone will come in white, black, and blue colours. It will sport a 64-megapixel triple camera setup and an LED flash. It is likely to feature a 16-megapixel camera on the front

iQOO Z5 will feature a 120Hz panel. Furthermore, it will come with a 240Hz touch sampling rate with DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR10 support. The company has said that the display will further support TUV Rheinland certification. This will help reduce the harmful emission of blue light by the screen and help protect the user’s eyes.

Specifications (Rumoured)

The iQOO Z5 will come equipped with dual stereo speakers, iQOO has confirmed. In addition, it will carry support for Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless, which will elevate the audio experience further. Furthermore, it should have LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Previous reports have said that iQOO Z5 will come with a 16MP front camera. It will have a triple rear camera setup, including will a 64-megapixel camera. It should come equipped with a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The iQOO Z5 may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that will have support for 44W fast charging. The handset may ship with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256 GB of internal storage.

iQOO Z5 has been spotted on Geekbench before. The listing revealed that the phone runs on the Android 11 operating system. The phone has received 3642 points in the single-core test and 11532 points in the multi-core test. The device is loaded with 8GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.