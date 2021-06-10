Advertisement

IQOO Z3 5G vs Poco X3 Pro: War is early 20s

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 10, 2021 2:49 pm

Latest News

The iQOO Z3 5G is the latest smartphone from the Vivo sub-brand while the Poco X3 Pro has been present for quite some time in the same price segment as iQOO Z3. Which one of them is a better package overall? Let's find out.
Advertisement

IQOO Z3 5G was launched in India a few days back, and the phone lands in Poco's territory alongside the Poco X3 Pro. Both the phones are similarly priced, providing some impressive specifications in the mid-range segment. 

 

The Poco X3 Pro is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option while the iQOO Z3 5G comes in three variants - 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs 19,990, Rs 20,990 and Rs 22,990 respectively. 

 

Design and Display 

 

Advertisement

Iqoo Z3

 

While we can talk in-depth with the IQOO Z3 5G design based on our phone review, that won't be possible for the Poco X3 Pro as we haven't looked at the device in person. The Poco X3 Pro gets an almost identical design to the Poco X3, while the iQOO Z3 5G also doesn't have much uniqueness. But to choose, in our opinion, the IQOO z3 5G is a better choice as it's more lightweight and is also thinner that gives a better feel in hand. 

 

Poco X3 Pro

 

For display, Poco X3 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) LCD with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, up to 450 nits brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla 6 protection. The iQOO Z3 5G is loaded with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels along with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. 

 

You get a slightly bigger display on the Poco X3 Pro with a higher-touch sampling rate meaning the screen would be more responsive to your touch than the IQOO Z3 5G. But during our review of the phone, we didn't face any issues with the display, and it was also one of the brightest when it comes to LCD panels. But as far as numbers are concerned, the Poco X3 Pro takes the lead here. 

 

Performance & Software 

 

The Poco X3 Pro is powered by the new Snapdragon 860 SoC based on a 7nm process paired with Adreno 640 GPU, while the iQOO Z3 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 768G processor along with up to 8GB of RAM. The iQOO Z3 comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage, the same as the Poco X3 Pro. 

 

RAM and Storage shouldn't be an issue on both, but the processor plays a major role here. During our IQOO Z3 5G review, the phone handled the heaviest tasks with ease, including gaming with high graphics. But as per the numbers, the Snapdragon 860 will provide you with even better performance than the Snapdragon 768G in terms of gaming. As far as daily usage is concerned, both the devices will perform equally quick and smooth. The Poco X3 Pro has another advantage with support for expandable storage, which the iQOO Z3 doesn't have. 

 

The software is something that depends on what the user likes. MIUI 12 on the Poco X3 Pro is a heavily skinned Android version, while the FunTouch OS on the IQOO Z3 5G stays close to stock if not identical. Even the iQOO Z3 5G is loaded with many features if that's what you are into, considering MIUI is already feature-packed to the core. Both the skins have their fair share of bugs and bloatware, but to choose one, we would prefer the FunTouch OS 11.1 on the Z3 as it's the closest one to stock. 

 

Cameras

 

In terms of cameras, the Poco X3 Pro comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with a 119-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. 

 

The iQOO Z3 5G comes with a triple-camera setup at the back panel with a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, f/1.79 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The iQOO Z3 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video chats. 

 

The rear camera system on both the devices is similar for the most part as only one sensor differs, with X3 Pro being equipped with a depth sensor while the iQOO Z3 5G with a macro sensor. Considering numbers, the iQOO Z3 5G has a better primary sensor and even during our review, the phone clicked some impressive shots with an adequate amount of detailing and brightness. For other sensors to compare, we would have to keep both the phones side-by-side, and until then, we won't comment on which of them has better additional sensors. 

 

Battery 

 

The iQOO Z3 5G is loaded with a 4400mAh battery with 55W fast charging that can charge the phone up to 50% in 19 minutes and 100% in less than an hour. 

 

The Poco X3 Pro packs a 5160mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. 

 

You will get a much better backup on the Poco X3 Pro for battery life, whereas the iQOO Z3 5G will charge faster than the Poco X3 Pro. So you will have to sacrifice one for another when deciding which phone to go for. 

 

Additional 

 

Both phones come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, but only the Poco X3 Pro has dual speakers, giving it another edge over the iQOO Z3 5G with a single mono speaker. 

 

The iQOO Z3 gets 5G connectivity (with just 2 bands), while the Poco X3 Pro misses out on making the former more future proof whenever 5G rolls out in the country. 

 

Price

 

As far as prices are concerned, we feel the Poco X3 Pro has an edge. With a better processor, lower price for the same variant, along with a bigger battery, the Poco X3 Pro should be the winner here. Still, iQOO is hot on its heels with a better primary sensor, 5G connectivity along with faster charging and a bright looking display along with close to Stock software. 

IQOO Z3 to launch in India on June 8

Can IQOO take on OnePlus?

iQOO U3x 4G announced with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery

iQOO Z3 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications, Availability and more

Latest News from iQOO

You might like this

Tags: Poco iQOO

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Alleged Realme X9 spotted On TENAA listing, design and specs revealed

Samsung 50MP ISOCELL JN1 camera sensor announced

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies