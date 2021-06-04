Advertisement

iQOO Z3 5G storage and colour variants leaked ahead of launch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 04, 2021 1:14 pm

iQOO Z3 5G will carry support for 55W fast charging which can charge the phone's 50 per cent battery in just 19 minutes.

iQOO Z3 5G will be launching in India on June 8. Now ahead of the launch, RAM, storage, and colour variants of the upcoming iQOO phone have been leaked online.

 

As per tipster Debayan Roy @Gadgetsdata  on Twitter, iQOO Z3 Indian variant will come in two variants - 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. He further reveals that the phone might have a cheaper 6GB+128GB variant later on.

 

For the colour variants, the tipster says that iQOO Z3 will come in two colours - Nebula and Ace Black.

 

iQOO recently confirmed that Z3 5G will arrive with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will be equipped with a 5-layer liquid cooling system, which can effectively reduce the core temperature by 10°C. It will carry support for 55W fast charging which can charge the phone's 50 per cent battery in just 19 minutes. The phone will feature a 64MP Samsung-GW3 AF Main camera sensor. 

 

The phone features a triple-camera setup on the back with a glossy finish. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 768G chipset with 8GB of RAM. The upcoming smartphone will be Amazon exclusive in India.

 

iQOO has already launched the device earlier this year in China. It features  6.58-inch FHD+ LCD with a 1080 x 2408 resolution, a refresh rate of 90Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10+. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 768G processor. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage but it lacks support for external storage. It runs iQOO UI 1.0 based on Android 11. The iQOO Z3 5G is loaded with a 4400mAh battery and it comes with 55W fast charging.

 

There is a triple-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

 

