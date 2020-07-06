iQOO Z1x teased with 120Hz Display, 5000 mAh Battery and 33W fast charging

iQOO Z1x will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support.

iQOO will be announced Z1x 5G in China on July 9. Now ahead of the launch, the company has released a teaser image which has revealed the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone.



As per the teaser, the iQOO Z1x has been confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset which means it will come with the support of 5G. It also confirms that the phone will sport a 120Hz refresh rate display.



Further, the poster reveals that the phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support. The company has also revealed that the phone will have a PC-grade cooling feature.

As per rumours, iQOO Z1x will come with a 6.57-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) LCD display and a waterdrop notch. The display will come with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the iQOO Z1x will be powered with Snapdragon 765G processor with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone is said to arrive with upto 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.



The upcoming iQOO Z1x will feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader and will lack a microSD card slot. will come with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro camera. It will have a 16-megapixel front camera in the punch-hole screen.

On the battery front, there will be a 5,000mAh battery which is said to come with a 33W rapid charger. The Android 10 OS along with iQOO UI 1.0 on top. The phone will have connectivity features like 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C