Advertisement

iQOO Z1x teased with 120Hz Display, 5000 mAh Battery and 33W fast charging

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 06, 2020 4:21 pm

Latest News

iQOO Z1x will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support.
Advertisement

iQOO will be announced Z1x 5G in China on July 9. Now ahead of the launch, the company has released a teaser image which has revealed the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

As per the teaser, the iQOO Z1x has been confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset which means it will come with the support of 5G. It also confirms that the phone will sport a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Further, the poster reveals that the phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support. The company has also revealed that the phone will have a PC-grade cooling feature.

iQOO Z1x

As per rumours, iQOO Z1x will come with a 6.57-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) LCD display and a waterdrop notch. The display will come with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the iQOO Z1x will be powered with Snapdragon 765G processor with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone is said to arrive with upto 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The upcoming iQOO Z1x will feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader and will lack a microSD card slot. will come with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro camera. It will have a 16-megapixel front camera in the punch-hole screen.

Advertisement

 

On the battery front, there will be a 5,000mAh battery which is said to come with a 33W rapid charger. The Android 10 OS along with iQOO UI 1.0 on top. The phone will have connectivity features like 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C

iQoo Z1 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 48MP triple rear cameras

iQOO Z1x to reportedly launch this month with Snapdragon 765G SoC

iQOO Z1x leaked key specifications reveal 120Hz refresh rate, 5000mAh battery

iQOO Z1x 5G to be announced on July 9

Latest News from iQOO

You might like this

Tags: iQOO iQOO Z1x

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oneplus 8 now on open sale in India

Samsung starts offering customer support through WhatsApp

Redmi K20 Pro MIUI 12 update starts rolling out in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?
JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows

JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows
Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo

Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo
Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them

Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them
Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro

Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro
Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies