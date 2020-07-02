iQOO Z1x 5G to be announced on July 9

iQOO Z1x will come with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro camera. It will have a 16-megapixel front camera in the punch-hole screen.

iQOO has announced that it will be announcing its much-rumoured Z1x 5G in China on July 9. The company has released a teaser poster which has confirmed that the phone will have a punch-hole screen and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone is also confirmed to feature 120Hz refresh rate display.

As per rumours, iQOO Z1x will come with a 6.57-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) LCD display and a waterdrop notch. The display will come with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the iQOO Z1x will be powered with Snapdragon 765G processor with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone is said to arrive with upto 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.



The upcoming iQOO Z1x will feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader and will lack a microSD card slot. will come with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro camera. It will have a 16-megapixel front camera in the punch-hole screen.

On the battery front, there will be a 5,000mAh battery which is said to come with a 33W rapid charger. The Android 10 OS along with iQOO UI 1.0 on top. The phone will have connectivity features like 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C