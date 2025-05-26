iQOO Neo 10 Launched in India: Everything to Know

iQOO Neo 10 has been launched in India as the brand’s latest mid-range flagship with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 under the hood, also making it the first device in India to launch with the chip. The device comes with a huge 7000mAh battery along with support for 120W fast wired charging as well. Here’s everything else to know about the device.

iQOO Neo 10: Price, Availability

The iQOO Neo 10 is priced at Rs 31,999 for the 8+128 GB variant, Rs 33,999 for the 8+256 variant, Rs 35,999 for the 12+256 GB variant, and Rs 40,999 for the 16+512GB variant. It will be available in two color options: Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome. Additionally, iQOO Neo 10 is available for pre-booking starting today and will go on sale starting June 3, 12 noon at iQOO e-store and Amazon.in. Customers who pre-book the iQOO Neo 10 will receive a complimentary iQOO TWS 1e.

Customers can avail following offers on purchasing the iQOO Neo 10:

Rs 2000 instant discount on select bank cards

Exchange bonus of up to Rs 4000 on eligible devices

No-cost EMI options for up to 6 months

iQOO Neo 10: Specifications

The iQOO Neo 10 sports a 6.78-inch (2800 x 1260 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED 20:9 display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 5500 nits peak brightness, HDR, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 4320Hz PWM dimming, and P3 colour gamut support. The device packs the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and runs on Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15. It will receive 3 major OS updates and 4 years of security patches. The smartphone also houses up to 16GB LPPDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. The 8GB + 128GB model has UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel f/1.8 Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the handset houses a 32-megapixel f/2.45 selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G dual SIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, Dual-Band GNSS, IR blaster and NFC. It has dual stereo speakers and is IP65 rated as well. The handset also features an in-screen optical fingerprint sensor. For battery, the smartphone packs a 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery along with support for 120W fast wired charging.