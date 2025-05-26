HomeNewsiQOO Neo 10 Launched in India: Everything to Know

iQOO Neo 10 Launched in India: Everything to Know

Here’s a rundown of the iQOO Neo 10 specifications along with its pricing and availability details.

By The Mobile Indian Network
IQOO neo 10

iQOO Neo 10 has been launched in India as the brand’s latest mid-range flagship with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 under the hood, also making it the first device in India to launch with the chip. The device comes with a huge 7000mAh battery along with support for 120W fast wired charging as well. Here’s everything else to know about the device.

iQOO Neo 10: Price, Availability

The iQOO Neo 10 is priced at Rs 31,999 for the 8+128 GB variant, Rs 33,999 for the 8+256 variant, Rs 35,999 for the 12+256 GB variant, and Rs 40,999 for the 16+512GB variant. It will be available in two color options: Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome. Additionally, iQOO Neo 10 is available for pre-booking starting today and will go on sale starting June 3, 12 noon at iQOO e-store and Amazon.in. Customers who pre-book the iQOO Neo 10 will receive a complimentary iQOO 1e.

Customers can avail following offers on purchasing the iQOO Neo 10:

  • Rs 2000 instant discount on select bank cards
  • Exchange bonus of up to Rs 4000 on eligible devices
  • No-cost options for up to 6 months

iQOO Neo 10: Specifications

iQOO Neo 10 shades

The iQOO Neo 10 sports a 6.78-inch (2800 x 1260 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED 20:9 display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 5500 nits peak brightness, HDR, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 4320Hz PWM dimming, and P3 colour gamut support. The device packs the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and runs on Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15. It will receive 3 major OS updates and 4 years of security patches. The smartphone also houses up to 16GB LPPDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. The 8GB + 128GB model has UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel f/1.8 Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the handset houses a 32-megapixel f/2.45 selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G dual SIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, Dual-Band GNSS, IR blaster and NFC. It has dual stereo speakers and is IP65 rated as well. The handset also features an in-screen optical fingerprint sensor. For battery, the smartphone packs a 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery along with support for 120W fast wired charging.

iQOO Neo 10

iQOO Neo 10
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • RAM (GB)8, 12, 16
  • Storage128, 256, 512
  • Display6.78-inch, 2800 x 1260 pixels
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 8MP
  • Battery7000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

