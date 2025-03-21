iQOO Z10 India Launch Confirmed for Next Month: Expected Specifications, Price Range

iQOO Z10 India launch is all set to take place next month on April 11 and the company has confirmed one of the key features of the device which will also be its USP, and that’s the huge 7300mAh battery which the company is touting as “India’s Biggest Battery Ever.” Here’s what else to expect from the device.

The iQOO Z10 India launch will take place on April 11 and the device will pack a 7300mAh cell. It is unclear at this point whether this will be a silicon carbon cell or a lithium ion based cell. This will also be the biggest ever battery in a smartphone in India. The last time any smartphone came close was Tecno’s Pova 3 which launched in 2022 in India and packed a 7000mAh battery.

iQOO Z10 India Launch: What to Expect?

According to reports online, the iQOO Z10 will sport a 120Hz AMOLED panel and will pack the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Chipset under the hood. The device will get UFS 3.1 storage and we expect iQOO to equip the device with LPDDR4x RAM. With a 7300mAh battery, the device may support 80W or 90W of charging speeds. At the back, one can notice the device will sport at least a dual camera setup with support for OIS.

The primary lens could use a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor. The device will run on FunTouch OS 15 out of the box and will also be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The poster iQOO has teased shows the device in a white hue with a swirly pattern.

As for the expected price, the device may start at around Rs 20,000 and could give tough competition to the Nothing Phone (3a) in the segment which is powered by the same chipset.

Note that these are rumoured specifications and apart from the battery size, the company hasn’t confirmed anything else as of yet. We should know more about the iQOO Z10 as the launch date nears.