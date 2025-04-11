iQOO Z10 5G, iQOO Z10x 5G Launched in India

iQOO Z10 5G and iQOO Z10x 5G have been launched in India with a Snapdragon Chipset for the former and a MediaTek chip for the latter. The Z10 5G also sports the biggest ever battery in a smartphone in India which has a capacity of 7300mAh. Here’s everything else to know about the devices.

iQOO Z10 5G: Price, Specs

The iQOO Z10 5G is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 23,999 for 8GB + 256GB trim, and Rs 25,999 for the 12GB + 256GB version. Buyers can avail a flat discount of Rs 2,000 with select bank cards. The device goes on sale from April 16 at 12 PM IST on Amazon and iQOO’s website in Glacier Silver and Stellar Black shades.

The display on the front of the iQOO Z10 5g is a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED Display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a full-HD+ Resolution of 2392 x 1080 pixels, 387 ppi, up to 5000 nits local peak brightness, 1300 nits HBM value, and a P3 colour gamut. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip with UFS 2.2 storage and LPDDR4x RAM.

The device runs on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15. It will get 2 OS updates and 3 years or security patches. At the rear, it gets a dual-rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. There’s a 32-megapixel f/2.0 sensor on the front. The iQOO Z10 5G packs a 7300mAh Li-Ion battery and 90W Fast charging support.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, IR blaster, and a USB-C port for charging. The handset is also IP65 rated, gets an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, and a single speaker for audio.

iQOO Z10x 5G: Price, Specs

iQOO Z10x starts at Rs 13,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model, Rs 14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, and Rs 16,499 for the 8GB + 256GB trim. It comes in Ultramarine and Titanium shades and will be available on Amazon and iQOO’s website starting April 22 at noon. One can avail of a discount of Rs 1,000 on all the variants with select bank cards.

The iQOO Z10x 5G sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1050 nits peak brightness, 393 PPI, and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor. It comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The handset runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 custom skin out of the box. It will get 2 OS updates and 3 years or security patches. The iQOO Z10x 5G features a dual camera setup on the back, with a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 2MP f/2.4 bokeh sensor. There is an 8MP f/2.05 shooter on the front for selfies. It is backed up by a 6,500mAh battery with 44W Fast charging support.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, IR blaster, and a USB-C port for charging. The handset is also IP64 rated and has MIL-STD-810H certification, gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a stereo speaker setup for audio.