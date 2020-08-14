Advertisement

iQoo teases new smartphone launch in India soon, iQoo 5 expected

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 14, 2020 5:07 pm

iQoo 5 will support 120W fast charging which can charge 50 percent of a 4,000mAh battery in five minutes, and fully recharge it in 15 minutes.
Vivo sub-brand iQoo has started teasing the launch of a new smartphone in India, and it is expected to be the iQoo 5. The company will be launching iQoo 5 in China on August 17 and now the same phone might be launched in the Indian market as well.

iQOO India today posted a tweet which suggests that iQoo 5 will soon make its debut in India. the tweet reads “We’re joining forces and approaching break-neck speeds. It is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Stay tuned to know more. #DrivePerformance coming soon”.


iQoo 5 will support 120W fast charging which can charge 50 percent of a 4,000mAh battery in five minutes, and fully recharge it in 15 minutes. iQoo 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with UFS 3.1 storage. Nothing else is known about iQoo 5 at the moment.

iQoo 5 is said to be the successor of IQOO 3, which was launched in India earlier this year at Rs 44,990. The iQOO 3 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 409ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The smartphone is juiced up by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge technology that can charge the smartphone up to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes.

 

On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.46 aperture and 20x digital Zoom, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. iQoo 3 runs on Android 10 with iQoo UI on top.

 

Meanwhile, the company introduced the iQOO U1 smartphone in China. The iQOO U1 is loaded with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and 90.72 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. It is loaded with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

