iQOO 5 with 120Hz refresh rate, 120W fast charging support to launch on August 17

iQOO is all set to launch its first smartphone with its latest 120W fast chargings support. The company has confirmed that it will be launching the smartphone on August 17.

The upcoming smartphone is confirmed to be named as iQOO 5. The company has revealed that official launch date along with key other features on its official Weibo account. The teaser images reveal that the smartphone will come with the latest 120W fast charging solution, which it unveiled recently.

The brand says that it can charge a 4000mAh battery from 0 per cent to 50 per cent in just 5 minutes and it can charge the 4000mAh battery from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in just 15 minutes. The smart charging solution also comes with intelligent temperature control that reduces heat generation, claims the company.

Furthermore, the brand has claimed that the smartphone will come with a 120Hz refresh rate. That said, no other information is available about the latest iQOO 5 smartphone, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details.



Meanwhile, the company introduced the iQOO U1 smartphone in China. The iQOO U1 is loaded with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and 90.72 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. It is loaded with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.