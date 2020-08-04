Advertisement

iQOO 5 with 120Hz refresh rate, 120W fast charging support to launch on August 17

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 04, 2020 12:21 pm

Latest News

The company has confirmed that it will be launching the smartphone on August 17.
Advertisement

iQOO is all set to launch its first smartphone with its latest 120W fast chargings support. The company has confirmed that it will be launching the smartphone on August 17. 

 

The upcoming smartphone is confirmed to be named as iQOO 5. The company has revealed that official launch date along with key other features on its official Weibo account. The teaser images reveal that the smartphone will come with the latest 120W fast charging solution, which it unveiled recently. 

 

The brand says that it can charge a 4000mAh battery from 0 per cent to 50 per cent in just 5 minutes and it can charge the 4000mAh battery from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in just 15 minutes. The smart charging solution also comes with intelligent temperature control that reduces heat generation, claims the company.

 

Advertisement

Furthermore, the brand has claimed that the smartphone will come with a 120Hz refresh rate. That said, no other information is available about the latest iQOO 5 smartphone, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details. 


Meanwhile, the company introduced the iQOO U1 smartphone in China. The iQOO U1 is loaded with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and 90.72 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. It is loaded with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

 

iQOO U1 with Snapdragon 720G chipset announced

OnePlus Nord vs Realme X3 SuperZoom vs iQOO 3: Can OnePlus beat these Titans?

iQOO introduces Referral Program for iQOO 3 users

Latest News from iQOO

You might like this

Tags: iQOO

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 6, 6T receive new OxygenOS update with OnePlus Buds support, July security patch

Moto E7 Plus appears on Geekbench with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset

Lava Z66 officially launched in India: Full specifications, price, availability and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS

Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS
Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass

Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass
Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression
Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air

Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air
Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick

Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick
Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies