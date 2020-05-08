iQOO opens 12 company owned service centers, more in pipeline

iQOO has also revealed that it has extended the warranty of its maiden smartphone, the iQOO 3 by 90 days amid the Coronavirus lockdown

iQOO, till recently a sub-brand of Vivo, has opened up 12 company owed service centres to cater to 20,000 pin codes in India and is getting ready to open more aftersales support centres across the country.

“In the coming days we will be opening up more service centres in the country,” Gagan Arora, Marketing Director, iQOO told The Mobile Indian. The company has 12 service centres across the country which offer free pick and drop service. One can get the information pertaining to the location of the service centre from iQoo website. Currently, iQOO has Service centres at Ahmedabad, Surat, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, Lucknow, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur and Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, iQOO has also revealed that it has extended the warranty of its maiden smartphone, the iQOO 3 by 90 days amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Furthermore, the company has revealed that it has also extended free replacement warranty by 10 days as and when the lockdown is lifted.

Previously, the company has announced a permanent price cut on all the variants of its latest flagship smartphone, the iQOO 3. As a result, the base model of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 34,990, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 37,990. The iQOO 3 5G variant is now priced at Rs 44,990. To recall, the smartphone was launched the iQOO 3 4G variant for Rs 38,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced wasRs 41,990. The iQOO 3 5G variant is priced at Rs 44,990.

The smartphone with the revised price will be available for purchase from Flipkart and iQOO.com. The phone will be available as soon as the e-commerce platform will commence delivery of smartphones. Furthermore, the company has revealed iQOO 3 will be one of the first smartphones to receive Android 11 update. The brand further mentions that the smartphone will get regular security and OTA updates for 3 years.