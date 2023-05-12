iQoo Neo 8 series to likely debut with Android 13-based Origin OS 3 

On May 23, the iQoo Neo 8 series will be launched in China with two models: the iQoo Neo 8 and the iQoo Neo 8 Pro. It is the first time that the Neo series will have a Pro version. iQoo has shared a brief video on Weibo that confirms some important features of the Neo 8 series.

Design and Camera Specifications of iQoo Neo 8

The video reveals that the iQoo Neo 8 has a vegan leather back panel in red, with a blacked-out camera module with carbon fibre-like patterns. A triple-camera setup is on the back, with two camera sensors in circular cutouts and a third sensor next to the LED flash. The primary camera sensor is confirmed to support optical image stabilisation (OIS). iQoo did not confirm the camera specifications.

Processor on iQoo Neo 8 Pro

The Neo 8 Pro by iQoo will have a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC and a Vivo V1+ image signal processor, as confirmed by the company. However, information regarding the camera specifications has not been disclosed yet.

RAM and storage on iQoo Neo 8 and Neo 8 Pro

The iQoo Neo 8 5G will be released with 12GB + 256GB of RAM, as confirmed by the company. On the other hand, the iQoo Neo 8 Pro is anticipated to have 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage space.

Display and Battery Specifications on iQoo Neo 8 Series

It is expected that both phones will have a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, capable of a 120Hz refresh rate. The front camera will be located at the top center of the screen within a hole-punch cutout. However, details regarding the battery capacity and charging specifications have not been disclosed yet.

Android 13-based Origin OS 3 on iQoo Neo 8 Series

Both phones will likely debut in China with Android 13-based Origin OS 3 out-of-the-box.