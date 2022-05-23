iQOO Neo 6 5G with Snapdragon 870 SoC to launch in India on May 31: Here’s Everything you need to know

iQOO has officially announced the launch date of iQOO Neo 6 5G. The brand has confirmed that the device will make its debut in the Indian market on May 31. The phone will be sold exclusively on Amazon India and iQOO’s official website.

The launch date has been announced via iQOO’s Twitter handle. The tweet also confirms that iQOO Neo 6 5G will pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset and 80W flash charge in India. This will be different from the China variant of the iQoo Neo 6, which comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

iQOO has also started teasing the features of the upcoming phone. As per the teasers, the will feature enhanced UFS 3.1 storage, up to 110% of CPU/GPU performance, at a clock speed max of 3.2GHz. Further it is also confirmed that the device will feature a cascade cooling system and 4D game vibration with linear motor.

Let’s take a look at the expected specs and price of the iQOO Neo 6 Indian variant.

iQOO Neo 6 5G Expected Price

As per a recent leak by tipster Paras Guglani, iQOO Neo 6 5G is expected to have a starting price of Rs 29,000. The price could go high as Rs 31,000 for the top-end variant. The phone is expected to come in Dark Nova and Interstellar colour options.

Specifications

The Neo 6 5G is expected to feature a 6.62-inch AMOLED display which has a refresh rate of 120Hz. Further, there will be a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It will feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC which will be coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As for optics, Neo 6 should come equipped with a triple camera setup. It will feature a 64MP main sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP portrait sensor. In addition, on the front, it will sport a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Neo 6 will pack a 4700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. Besides, it will run FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12. Connectivity options may include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.