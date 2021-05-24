iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition aka iQOO Neo 5 Lite announced with Snapdragon 870 chipset

iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition runs Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 for iQOO and it has a battery capacity of 4500mAh with 44W Super FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging

Advertisement

iQOO has unveiled the iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition aka iQOO Neo 5 Lite smartphone in China. It comes in Midnight Black and Ice White colours.

iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition is priced at 2299 yuan (Rs. 26,035 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version, 2499 yuan (Rs 28,300 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version and the top-end 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs 2699 yuan (Rs 30,570 approx.).

Advertisement

iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition Specs

The iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2408 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 144Hz refresh rate, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480nits brightness, and 1500:1 contrast ratio. It is powered by a 3.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 870 processor with Adreno 650 GPU.

The phone runs Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 for iQOO and it has a battery capacity of 4500mAh with 44W Super FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging that can charge up from 0 to 70% in 33 minutes. For security, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For the camera department, iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition comes with a triple rear cameras with 48-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8-megapixel 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The iQOO Neo3 5G has a front camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.

It has connectivity features like 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm audio jack. The iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition has 163.71 x 75.55 x 8.93mm dimensions and it weighs 198.1 grams.