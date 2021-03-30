Advertisement

iQOO Neo 5 launch imminent, Indian variant spotted at Google Play Console

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 30, 2021 11:52 am

Latest News

iQOO Neo 5 will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 480ppi pixel density. It will come with 8GB of RAM and run on Android 11 out of the box.
Advertisement

iQOO is all set to launch the iQOO 7 gaming smartphone in India soon however the company has not announced its exact launch date. Apart from this phone, the iQOO Neo 5, which was launched earlier this month in China, is also likely to launch soon in India.

 

iQOO Neo 5 India variant with the model number Vivo I2012 has now been spotted on the Google Play Console which suggests an imminent India launch. 

Advertisement

 

 

The smartphone has been listed on the Google Play Console website with Snapdragon 870 SoC. The listing further reveals that the phone will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 480ppi pixel density. It will come with 8GB of RAM and run on Android 11 out of the box.

 

iQOO Neo 5 was also launched recently in China with a 6.62-inch 120Hz OLED panel with a punch hole in the center for the selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. 

 

The phone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 66W fast-charging. On the back, the optics are handled by a 48MP f/1.8 Sony IMX589 primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide sensor in addition to a single 2MP module. The front-facing camera is hidden behind a punch hole and is handled by a 16MP sensor. It runs on Vivo's OriginOS based on Android 11.

 

Meanwhile, iQOO has confirmed to launch a Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone in India that will be priced under Rs 40,000. The company has not revealed the smartphone's name but we know it is the iQOO 7. iQOO 7 price in India is teased to be Rs 3X,990. It means that the phone will be priced anything from Rs 30,990 to Rs 39,990.

IQOO Neo 5 goes official with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 870 and more

iQOO 7, Neo 5 launch imminent in India, get BIS certification

iQOO 7 teased to launch in India for under Rs 40,000

iQOO Z3 5G announced with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 768G, 64MP triple rear cameras

Latest News from iQOO

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Poco X3 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 860, 5160mAh battery, up to 8GB RAM and more

Xiaomi launches Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11i along with Smart Band 6

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Nokia

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Nokia
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies