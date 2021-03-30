iQOO Neo 5 launch imminent, Indian variant spotted at Google Play Console

iQOO Neo 5 will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 480ppi pixel density. It will come with 8GB of RAM and run on Android 11 out of the box.

iQOO is all set to launch the iQOO 7 gaming smartphone in India soon however the company has not announced its exact launch date. Apart from this phone, the iQOO Neo 5, which was launched earlier this month in China, is also likely to launch soon in India.

iQOO Neo 5 India variant with the model number Vivo I2012 has now been spotted on the Google Play Console which suggests an imminent India launch.

Vivo I2012 (likely the iQOO Neo 5) appears on the Google Supported Devices list and the Google Play Console listing with an SD870 processor, launch imminent.#iQOO #iQOONeo5 pic.twitter.com/Qq276SZqBT — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 30, 2021

The smartphone has been listed on the Google Play Console website with Snapdragon 870 SoC. The listing further reveals that the phone will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 480ppi pixel density. It will come with 8GB of RAM and run on Android 11 out of the box.

iQOO Neo 5 was also launched recently in China with a 6.62-inch 120Hz OLED panel with a punch hole in the center for the selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 66W fast-charging. On the back, the optics are handled by a 48MP f/1.8 Sony IMX589 primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide sensor in addition to a single 2MP module. The front-facing camera is hidden behind a punch hole and is handled by a 16MP sensor. It runs on Vivo's OriginOS based on Android 11.

Meanwhile, iQOO has confirmed to launch a Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone in India that will be priced under Rs 40,000. The company has not revealed the smartphone's name but we know it is the iQOO 7. iQOO 7 price in India is teased to be Rs 3X,990. It means that the phone will be priced anything from Rs 30,990 to Rs 39,990.