Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launched in India: Everything to Know

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G has been announced in India as the brand’s latest budget offering with an Exynos chip under the hood, triple rear cameras, and more. Here’s everything to know about the new Galaxy A-series smartphone from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Price, Availability

The Galaxy A17 5G costs Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, Rs 20,499 for the 8GB + 128GB version and Rs 23,499 for the top-end 8GB + 256GB trim. The handset is already available on the company’s website and is offered in Black, Blue and Grey shades. It is now up for purchase via the Samsung India e-store, Amazon and Flipkart.

Customers can avail of a Rs 1,000 instant discount on SBI and HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy A17 5G has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. An octa-core Exynos 1330 SoC powers the phone. It comes with a built-in storage of up to 256GB, which can be expanded to 2TB with a microSD card. There’s support for up to 8GB of RAM.

The phone comes with One UI 7.0 pre-loaded, which is based on Android 15. The device is set to receive 6 major Android OS updates along with 6 years of security patches as well.

The triple camera setup on the back comprises of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with 10x magnification, a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 camera with a macro sensor. The front camera has a 13-megapixel f/2.0 sensor.

The A17 5G includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. It further gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options on the device includes Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. The handset is also IP54 rated as well.