iQOO India Not Shocked By Carl Pei’s “Cringe” Comment

iQOO and Nothing have been fierce competitors as both have been launching smartphones in the same price segment. The CEOs of both brands have now begun taking it to their social media handles to take this fight into the open arena, where they have comments on each other’s launches.

When a tweet was posted regarding how iQOO specified that its latest Neo 9 Pro is the most powerful smartphone under the Rs 35,000 segment launched till February 2024 through an asterisk, Nothing CEO Carl Pei took shots at the brand and commented “Cringe”.

When The Mobile Indian asked Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, about Pai’s statement and if he was shocked, he responded by saying “Bhai, something is better than nothing”. implying that the brand isn’t shocked by Nothing’s comment. Interestingly the same statement Marya also made on Pei’s comment on X, which also contains the term “Bhai”, pointing out the “Bhai” marketing campaign that Pei began through his social media channel.

iQOO has always been subtle with its marketing tactics and doesn’t get into such ‘showdowns’, but it seems like Marya decided to switch things up this time. On the other hand, Carl Pei has been known for his humorous takes and proactive marketing techniques since the OnePlus days, which he follows to date.

Whatever the techniques may be, it’s always an interesting interaction for the consumers and media alike. It’s also intriguing to see brands taking it to open forums to brag about their products and prove their offerings are better than the competitors.

Meanwhile, talking about iQOO’s latest launch, the Neo 9 Pro, is priced starting at Rs 35,999. In our initial impressions of the Neo9 Pro, we felt that it is impressively built and has a lot to offer in terms of performance.