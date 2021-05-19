iQOO announces Rs 2000 cashback offer on purchase of iQoo 7 series on Amazon India

Interested buyers can now purchase the iQoo 7 series gift cards worth any denomination on Amazon India between May 18 and May 24.

iQOO 7 series was launched in India last month with iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend smartphones. Now the company has announced iQOO 7 series Amazon Gift Card for users who couldn’t avail the launch offer amid Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Interested buyers can now purchase the iQoo 7 series gift cards worth any denomination on Amazon India between May 18 and May 24. The gift card can be further redeemed as a cashback offer worth Rs 2,000 on the purchase of iQOO 7 series between May 25 and June 30, 2021 on Amazon India.

Steps to avail this offer:

Step 1: Visit the iQOO 7 Series Gift Card page on Amazon India's e-retail platform.

Step 2: Purchase the iQOO 7 series Gift Card worth any denomination.

Step 3: Receive the gift card in the box of your registered email. Add the Gift Card to your Amazon account to get the amount in Amazon Pay balance.

Step 4: Buy an iQOO 7 series smartphone on Amazon India using the same account.

Step 5: Get an additional cashback of Rs 2,000 your Amazon Pay balance within 15 days of purchase.

The iQOO 7 is priced in India at Rs 31,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant, Rs 33,990 for the 8GB/256GB variant and Rs 35,990 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The iQOO 7 Legend comes in two variants including 8GB/128GB model priced at Rs 39,990 while the 12GB/256GB model is priced at Rs 43,990.

iQOO 7 Series Specifications

The iQOO 7 series comes with a 6.62-inch punch-hole style FHD+ AMOLED display that comes with a touch sampling rate of 300Hz, a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 1300 nits peak brightness and is also HDR10+ certified. The iQOO 7 Legend is backed by a 4000mAh battery that is split into two 2000mAh cells and supports 66W fast charging. The iQOO 7 on the other hand has a bigger 4400mAh cell with 66W fast charging support.

The iQOO 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 870 whereas the iQOO 7 Legend is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chip. Both are paired with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

For the optics, the iQOO 7 has a triple camera setup on the back including a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary shooter with OIS, a 13 ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree field of view and a Mono camera. The iQOO 7 Legend replaces the Mono camera for a 13MP Portrait sensor while the other sensors remain the same There is a 16MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls.

The devices also have dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio and have a liner motor for haptics. The iQOO 7 runs on iQOO UI based on Android 11.