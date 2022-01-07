HomeNewsiQOO 9 series India launch confirmed

iQOO 9 series India launch confirmed

iQOO 9 series was unveiled in China on January 5 and it seems like the brand is gearing up to launch the devices in India.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Iqoo 9 series India

Highlights

  • iQOO 9 series could soon debut in India
  • iQOO 9 series could sport same specs as China variants
  • iQOO 9 series comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

iQOO may be a new brand in India compared to its competitors but hasn’t failed on leaving a mark. It seems like the brand is gearing up for another launch in India and it could be none other than the iQOO 9 series that was unveiled in China on January 5.

As IANS reports, iQOO CEO Nipun Marya has stated that the iQOO 9 series will soon arrive in India. The announcement was made alongside another one which said that iQOO 7 Legend will be the official smartphone for the finals of the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS).

Moreover, the rumours say that iQOO will make an announcement regarding the Indian launch of the iQOO 9 series devices during the finals of the BGIS. The semi-finals of the series are scheduled to begin from January 7 and run till January 10. The finals are to begin from January 10.

The iQOO 9 series could launch with the same specifications as the Chinese variants of the same. As a recap for you, the iQOO 9 series comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and both the phones under the series sport a Samsung E5 OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. However, the Pro model has a curved LTPO 2.0 QHD+ panel while the vanilla model has a regular FHD+ flat screen.

The iQOO 9 series feature a triple camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor, followed by ultra-wide angle and portrait sensors that come with OIS as well. iQOO 9 Pro is priced at CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 58,600) for the base 8GB + 256GB storage configuration in China. The iQOO 9 is priced cheaper and starts at CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 47,000) for the base 8GB + 256GB storage model.

iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO 9 Pro
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage (GB)256, 512
  • Display6.78-inch, 1440 x 3200 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 50MP + 16MP
  • Battery4700mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

iQOO 9

iQOO 9
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage (GB)128, 256, 512
  • Display6.78-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 13MP + 12MP
  • Battery4700mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12
 

