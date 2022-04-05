iQOO 9 launched in Phoenix Orange variant in India

iQOO, today announced the launch of a new colour of iQOO 9 in Phoenix (Orange) variant. iQOO says that this new variant comes with colour changing technology. Apart from that, it is the same iQOO 9 that was launched in India back in February of this year. The device comes with Snapdragon 888+ under the hood along with 120W fast charging.

Priced at Rs 42,990 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 46,990 (12GB+256GB), iQOO 9’s new color variant will be available for purchase on Amazon.in and iQOO e-store starting today. The device is also available in Alpha and Legend colour variants.

The new vibrant color of iQOO 9 is produced by a geometric craft on Frosty AG Glass. It changes color when exposed to sunlight and other sources of artificial UV rays and transforms into different colors. The UV Rays of Sunshine changes the internal structure of glass molecules resulting in changing the existing color to Phoenix (Orange) color variant. iQOO says that you can use a stencil and try creating a unique design on the back cover of the iQOO 9.

iQOO 9 Specifications

The iQOO 9 sports a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2376 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. There’s 10-bit colour, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, 92.76 screen-to-body ratio, and 398ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There are in-display monster touch buttons for gaming.

On the back, there’s a triple rear camera setup on the iQOO 9. It includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture. Further on the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.

The iQOO 9 is backed by a 4,350mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port. The phone runs on Android 11.

During our review of the smartphone, we concluded that the iQOO 9 is a good phone at its price with commendable performance and decent cameras. There’s a slight heating issue that can be solved with updates to some extent and apart from that, it offers some great features such as 120W charging, gaming exclusive software features & more. This makes it a solid offering in its segment.