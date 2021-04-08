Advertisement

iQOO 7 series confirmed to launch in India this month

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 08, 2021 12:19 pm

Latest News

iQOO Neo 5 is also expected to go official alongside the iQOO 7 Legend smartphone later this month in India.
Advertisement

iQOO 7 series is now confirmed to launch in India this month. The company has now announced this development via a teaser on Twitter.

 

As per the teaser shared by the company, iQOO 7 series set to launch in India in April. iQOO has however not announced an exact launch date of the series in the tweet.

Advertisement

 

The post reads "You asked for the monster, and it’s coming. Get ready to experience the best of technology. #ComingSoon #MonsterIsComing #iQOO7Series".

 

 

The iQOO 7 series will include the iQOO 7 Legend, which will be the BMW M Motorsport edition that was launched in China back in January.

 

The iQOO 7 Legendary Edition launched in China comes with a white rear panel sporting the red, black, and blue stripes. The smartphone also comes in Black and Latent Blue colour options.

 

iQOO Neo 5 is also expected to go official alongside the iQOO 7 Legend smartphone later this month in India. 

 

iQOO 7 price in India is already teased to be Rs 3X,990 so the phone will be priced anything from Rs 30,990 to Rs 39,990.  The handset comes with the Snapdragon 888 processor, triple rear cameras, 120W fast-charging support, and a high refresh screen.

 

To recall, the iQOO 7 flagship phone was announced in January this year in China. The handset comes with the Snapdragon 888 processor, triple rear cameras, 120W fast-charging support, and a high refresh screen.

 

iQOO 7 Specifications


The iQOO 7 comes with a 6.62-inch punch-hole style FHD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display having a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of up to 1000Hz. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888 paired with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

It has a triple camera setup on the back including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait camera. At the front, you get a 16 camera.
 
iQOO 7 is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 120W ultra-fast flash charging. The iQOO 7 runs on Vivo's latest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. It also features an in-screen fingerprint reader.

 

iQOO 7 launched with Snapdragon 888, 120W fast charging

iQOO 7 India launch teased

iQOO 7, Neo 5 launch imminent in India, get BIS certification

iQOO 7 teased to launch in India for under Rs 40,000

iQOO 7 Legend tipped to launch in India this month

Latest News from iQOO

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme C20, C21, C25 smartphones launched in India, price starts Rs 6,999

LG to provide 3 years of OS upgrades for existing premium phones

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies