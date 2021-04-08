iQOO 7 series confirmed to launch in India this month

iQOO Neo 5 is also expected to go official alongside the iQOO 7 Legend smartphone later this month in India.

iQOO 7 series is now confirmed to launch in India this month. The company has now announced this development via a teaser on Twitter.

As per the teaser shared by the company, iQOO 7 series set to launch in India in April. iQOO has however not announced an exact launch date of the series in the tweet.

The post reads "You asked for the monster, and it’s coming. Get ready to experience the best of technology. #ComingSoon #MonsterIsComing #iQOO7Series".

You asked for the monster, and it’s coming.



Get ready to experience the best of technology. #ComingSoon #MonsterIsComing #iQOO7Series pic.twitter.com/jWAFm8KCMY — iQOO India (@IqooInd) April 8, 2021

The iQOO 7 series will include the iQOO 7 Legend, which will be the BMW M Motorsport edition that was launched in China back in January.

The iQOO 7 Legendary Edition launched in China comes with a white rear panel sporting the red, black, and blue stripes. The smartphone also comes in Black and Latent Blue colour options.

iQOO Neo 5 is also expected to go official alongside the iQOO 7 Legend smartphone later this month in India.

iQOO 7 price in India is already teased to be Rs 3X,990 so the phone will be priced anything from Rs 30,990 to Rs 39,990. The handset comes with the Snapdragon 888 processor, triple rear cameras, 120W fast-charging support, and a high refresh screen.

iQOO 7 Specifications





The iQOO 7 comes with a 6.62-inch punch-hole style FHD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display having a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of up to 1000Hz. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888 paired with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS3.1 storage.



It has a triple camera setup on the back including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait camera. At the front, you get a 16 camera.



iQOO 7 is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 120W ultra-fast flash charging. The iQOO 7 runs on Vivo's latest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. It also features an in-screen fingerprint reader.