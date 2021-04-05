iQOO 7 Legend tipped to launch in India this month

The iQOO 7 Legendary Edition launched in China comes with a white rear panel sporting the red, black, and blue stripes.

iQOO has confirmed to launch a Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone in India soon, however, a launch date has not been revealed yet. It will come with a price tag of under Rs 40,000 in India.

Ahead of the launch, as per the new leak, the iQOO 7 Legendary Edition powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC will launch in India. The tipster claims the iQOO 7 Legend will be the BMW M Motorsport edition that was launched in China back in January.

[Exclusive] I can confirm that this is the iQOO 7 Legend, confirmed to launch in India in April powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. This will be the BMW M Motorsport edition.

The iQOO 7 Legendary Edition launched in China comes with a white rear panel sporting the red, black, and blue stripes. The smartphone also comes in Black and Latent Blue colour options.

iQOO 7 price in India is already teased to be Rs 3X,990. It means that the phone will be priced anything from Rs 30,990 to Rs 39,990. The handset comes with the Snapdragon 888 processor, triple rear cameras, 120W fast-charging support, and a high refresh screen.

iQOO 7 Specifications





The iQOO 7 comes with a 6.62-inch punch-hole style FHD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display having a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of up to 1000Hz. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888 paired with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS3.1 storage.



For the optics, the device has a triple camera setup on the back including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait camera. At the front, you get a 16 camera.



The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 120W ultra-fast flash charging. The iQOO 7 runs on Vivo's latest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. It also features an in-screen fingerprint reader.