iQOO will be launching the vanilla iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend that has been designed in partnership with BMW M Motorsport.

iQoo is gearing up to launch the iQoo 7 series in partnership with Amazon India.

Both these smartphones have already been launched in China before and were expected to launch in India with the same specifications. But now as per a teaser on Amazon, it seems like the iQOO 7 for India could be a rebranded iQOO Neo 5 that launched in China recently.

The Amazon page shows that the iQOO 7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC which is like the iQoo Neo 5. To recall, iQoo 7 in China comes with Snapdragon 888 SoC. Further, the listing shows iQoo 7 with a rear camera arrangement just like the iQoo Neo 5.

The iQoo 7 Legend is expected to be the cheapest Snapdragon 888 phone and will be priced under Rs 40,000. It will support only 66W fast charging instead of 120W in the model launched in China.

iQOO Neo 5 Specifications

The iQOO Neo 5 sports a 6.62-inch 120Hz OLED panel with a punch hole in the center for the selfie camera. The screen is HDR10+ certified and has a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 1000Hz touch sampling rate, 1300 nits brightness, and 6000000:1 contrast ratio.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with two RAM variants including 8GB or 12 GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the back, the optics are handled by a 48MP f/1.8 Sony IMX589 primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide sensor in addition to a single 2MP module. The front-facing camera is hidden behind a punch hole and is handled by a 16MP sensor.

The phone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 66W fast-charging. The bundled adapter also supports 45W PD charging for all other compatible devices. For software, the smartphone runs on Vivo's OriginOS based on Android 11.