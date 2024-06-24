iQOO 13: What Do We Know About It?

iQOO debuted the iQOO 12 series in China and the iQOO 12 in India late last year. To this date, the iQOO 12 remains one of the most value-for-money flagships money can buy and buyers are already looking forward to what the next flaghip, likely to be called iQOO 13, will bring to the table. Here’s everything you can expect from iQOO 13.

iQOO 13: Specs & Design

According to a recent leak by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the iQOO 13 will retain some of the design elements from its predecessor. The front and back will get a glass covering while the frame will be made of metal to retain the premium feeling which iQOO 12 also had. Aside from that, it will also have an highly-rated IP build for resistance against dust and water.

As for the specs, the device is set to feature a BOE X-series LTPO screen that’s flat and offers a 2K resolution and likely a 144Hz refresh rate. It is said to have narrow bezels all around. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Processor that is expected to be announced sometime in October later this year.

The device will be backed up by a 6,000mAh battery, which will support 100W wired charging. The tipster claims that the device doesn’t get support for wireless charging which could be a deal breaker for many. However, some previous reports contradicted this claim, suggesting the device may get support for 50W wireless charging.

To enhance the gaming experience on iQOO 13, an area the brand often pays attention to, it will pack an AAC ESA1016 vibration motor. The device could also get an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. As for optics, there could be a 3x periscope telephoto camera alongside the ultra-wide angle and primary sensors.

While there’s no mention of RAM and storage quantities, we expect iQOO to pack the device with at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

iQOO 13: Launch Timeline

The iQOO 13 may debut in China later in November of this year, after the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor is unveiled by Qualcomm. However, nothing has been officially confirmed so far.